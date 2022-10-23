MEMORY LANE: Out and about at a night out in De Bruns in Tullamore in 2003

We have been back into the Offaly archives for today's gallery of pictures and we hope you enjoy your trip down memory lane at a night out in De Bruns at its Talent Competition Final. Who will you spot today?
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO SEE ALL THE PICTURES
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.