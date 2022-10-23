IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann forecast more wet and windy weather on the way for Ireland this week

While Met Eireann is forecasting drier weather for Ireland on Monday night and early Tuesday, the weather will turn wet again later on Tuesday with further spells of wet and breezy weather through the rest of the week.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, Monday will start generally cloudy with scattered patches of rain. Brightening up through the day with scattered showers and sunny spells developing. There is a chance that some showers will be heavy. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate west to southwest winds.

A good deal of dry weather on Monday night with some clear spells. However, scattered showers will linger along western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

The latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland states that Tuesday will be dry for many in the early part of the day with sunny spells, though scattered showers will continue in the south and west. Turning cloudier towards evening as a spell of rain spreads from the south, possibly turning heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

Tuesday night will be a wet night with rain becoming widespread early on, turning heavy or thundery at times. Rain will clear to the north overnight, followed by showers. Becoming blustery as the rain spreads with fresh and gusty southerly winds developing. Mild with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, Wednesday will be a blustery day with scattered showers, most frequent and heaviest over the western half of the country with longer dry and sunny spells elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Becoming mostly dry early on in the night on Wednesday with long clear spells. Cloud will build from the south overnight with further showers developing in southern areas towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

Thursday will see showers or longer spells of rain developing through the day, with the chance of some heavier bursts. Very mild with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate southeasterly winds.

Met Eireann's further outlook states that the weather will stay mild with rain and showers at times, alongside possibly breezy conditions.