24 Oct 2022

Farmers and businesses in Midlands on high alert as criminal gangs ‘marking’ rural targets 

Longford farmers and businesses on high alert as criminal gangs ‘marking’ rural targets 

The 'marker' left on the gate of a south Longford farm by criminal gangs

Reporter:

Longford Live reporter

24 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Farmers and businesses in the Midlands are being urged to be vigilant after criminal gangs have been spotted ‘marking’ rural targets. 

A farm family in Longford has spoken of how their farmyard was targeted and they are urging others to ‘please keep your eyes open and report suspicious behaviour’.

They explained how ‘men were seen’ in their field and ‘on the road beside the farm with a dog and an English registration red car’. 

A short time later another vehicle with English registration plates and three men acting suspiciously were seen at their farmyard gates.  

The family added, “When we went to check it out, we found our gates had been "marked" with a fine white wire. We appeal to everyone to please keep a lookout for men with dogs, lamps etc, who may just appear to be out lamping hares. These men are targeting farms, businesses and our homes.”

The family said they took precautions by leaving all their lights on and removing the ‘marker’ left behind by the criminals. 

They concluded, “We put chains and locks on the gate, let the dog out but we know we were lucky this time. Thanks to those who were driving past and were wise enough to know something wasn't right.” 

Anyone who spots any suspicious activity or with any information is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

