24 Oct 2022

Literary and Music festival in Offaly wins National Heritage County Award

A section of the large crowd which attended the Clara Literary and Music festival. Included in the picture are Minister Pippa Hackett and the Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council Frank Moran

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

24 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

AN event held along the banks of the River Brosna in Clara during the summer months, is the Offaly winner of a National Heritage Award.

The awards recognise the efforts of individuals, families and community groups to ensure the preservation, protection and promotion of Ireland's built, natural and cultural heritage.

The County Award category is presented to the most successful heritage event or project from each local authority.

The National Heritage award is for a Literary and Music Festival in Clara, when community groups from Ballycumber, Pullough, Ferbane and Clara came together to celebrate the cultural and natural heritage of the river.

The event which took place at Clara House, was organised by the Clara Heritage Society. The festival featured a musical performance inspired by the river. It also showcased spoken word, poetry, and children’s workshops.

The festival, which was supported by the Tidy Towns groups in the four communities, took place on Saturday, August, 20.

It featured a performance from the Brosna Suite, which was composed by Carole Nelson in collaboration with local musicians and inspired by the river. The Brosna Suite was a Creative Ireland funded project in 2021, and each new performance is a unique improvisation and collaboration.

Liz Kelly also featured on the harp and violin, and other musicians were invited to join.

Poems depicting life along the river, and those from the Hogan collection and chosen by individuals featured. Minister Pippa Hackett also performed a poem.

