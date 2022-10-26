IN PICTURES: Ballyboy Dyno Day hosts presentation night after hugely successful charity event

BALLYBOY Community Development/Tidy Towns ran a very successful Dyno Day event recently and had an appreciation night on Saturday night last in Dan and Molly's.
In total, €7,000 was donated on the night, €3,000 each to the Ashling Murphy Memorial fund (see Ray Murphy below on left with Thomas Fox, Ballyboy) and Offaly Down Syndrome, and €1,000 to the Creeslough Victim Support Fund.
