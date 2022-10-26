Man led gardai on chase in Offaly before colliding with a wall

A man who stole a catalytic converter from a car and then led gardai on a chase, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and damage to a vehicle at Tullamore district court.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said he was hoping Judge Andrew Cody might reduce the offence from one of dangerous driving to careless driving. Mr Farrelly said Martin Mongan (22) Tara Crescent, Tullamore, had been trying to get away from the gardai and had sped faster.

On April 26, 2022 at 10.30pm Martin Mongan stole a catalytic converter from a car at Rhode village. He was driving a white ford van.

Garda Feighery and Garda Allen saw the van. They indicated to Mr Mongon to stop but he failed to do so. He went through a number of stop signs and drove into Daingean on the wrong side of the road. He was also turning on his indicators from right to left and swerving on the road.

He took up speed through Croghan and was driving erratically before colliding with a wall. Gardai noticed he was still breathing and an ambulance was called.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client had a long history of depression. He said he thought the catalytic converter was abandoned.

''Are you telling me it fell out of the car?'' asked Judge Cody.

He took it because he thought the car was abandoned, said Mr Farrelly.

Mr Mongan's father was in court and was deeply concerned for his son, said Mr Farrelly.

Judge Cody said careless driving is a momentary lapse, not weaving in and out on the road and going through stop signs and switching his indicators on from right to left.

Mr Farrelly asked for a probation report on the defendant.

Judge Cody said given it was a first offence he would order a probation report and he remanded the defendant on bail to January 11. 2023.