Major plan unveiled for development of public park in Offaly town
Offaly County Council has unveiled plans for a major development of a public park in Offaly.
Offaly County Council has given notice of proposals for a public park and all associated infrastructure at The Fairgreen, Ferbane.
The development will comprise of the following:
• Partial demolition of the redundant fire station, existing front façade to be used as a gateway to the public park.
• Construction of public park space with hard and soft landscaping including stone paving, gravel paths, grassed area, trees and hedging.
• Construction of at-grade crossing to link to existing mass path.
• New pedestrian opening in the boundary wall of the community centre car park.
• Relocation of three car parking spaces.
• Installation of new public lighting.
Plans and particulars of the proposed scheme are available for inspection and/or purchase in the offices of Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, County Offaly and at the offices of Offaly County Council (Birr Municipal District), Wilmer Road, Birr, Co. Offaly during normal office hours from October 27 to November 24.
The full plans and particulars are available to view online on the Offaly County Council website by clicking here
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.