Fundraising cheque will help Offaly school promote positive mental health projects

Banagher College Colaiste na Sionna were delighted to welcome Paddy Daly, John Bennett and Ava Daly 2C to the stage during the recent school awards ceremony. They received a wonderful round of applause in recognition of their tremendously successful fundraising campaign Runners v Riders.

John Bennett explained how they undertook a 200km cycle over two days and runs ranging in distance from 5km to 50km. They raised over €33,000 in total and Banagher College were humbled to accept a cheque for €14,343 which will be used to help promote positive mental health projects in our school.

We are most grateful to Gemma Mulvey, who could not be with us on the day, and to all who donated, participated and helped in any way. Special thanks to staff, students past and present and parents who were involved and in particular Ava Daly our second year student who worked tirelessly over many months to ensure the success of this initiative.

Go raibh míle maith agaibh go léir.

One Good School

The Banagher College One Good School Committee is comprised of students, Aisling Lyons and Cillian Mahony, parents, Miriam Mullery and Paddy Daly, and teachers Miss Minnock and Miss Gleeson. Together they hope to support the mental health and wellbeing of young people by developing a shared responsibility across the whole school community. They have curated an action plan of talks, online courses and webinars for students, parents and staff which will implemented this school year to meet the needs raised in last year’s survey.

The committee along with Principal Ms Kinahan officially raised the One Good School flag after the school awards ceremony on Friday October 14th.

Camogie Sevens

Having won the Leinster Sevens title for the second year in succession recently, the Banagher College girls set out early last Wednesday October 19th, heading to Dunganny, Co Meath for the All Ireland Sevens competition.

In the first game, the Connacht champions St Raphael’s Loughrea provided the opposition and it took a last minute free from Niamh Sheehy to level the game 3-5 each and leave both sides on a par.

In the second game, Banagher faced St Killian’s Garron Tower, the Ulster representatives, and again it was a very close contest all through with the Banagher girls holding out for a four point victory, 6-2 to 5-1 with Fianait Dooley and Aoife Byrne in great goal scoring form.

Finally it was a clash with the Munster Champions Kinsale Community School who had made the huge bus journey to the Meath venue. Banagher dominated this one and won 8-3 to 3-1 with Jasmine Gohery striking four goals.

Having pipped St Raphael's by a point in their last game, St Killian’s forced their way into the final against Banagher College. The heavy rain that was forecasted was now arriving in Co Meath and the final was played out in wet conditions. The Banagher girls were undeterred, however, and with Fianait Dooley striking three first half goals along with two from Aoife Byrne, the Banagher girls led 6-2 to 2-2 at half time. They prevented St Killian’s from registering any second half goals while adding three more of their own to run out convincing winners 9-5 to 2-6.

Ruth Kilkenny was absolutely brilliant all day in defence , while Danni Turley was excellent on goal all through. There were some other great performances also from Emily Corcoran, Allie Butler, Jasmine Gohery and Niamh Sheehy while Aoife Byrne and Fianait Dolley were in tremendous form up front all the way.

Team Captain Aoife Byrne on behalf of the panel, accepted the All Ireland Trophy from Sister Mairéad Ní Fhearain on a memorable day for the school.

The winning panel was: Aoife Byrne (Capt.), Ruth Kilkenny, Hannah Kilkenny, Danni Turley, Jasmine Gohery, Emily Corcoran, Niamh Daly, Allie Butler, Niamh Sheehy, Fianait Dooley, Alex Leonard and Anna McDermott.



Senior Camogie

Having beaten Loreto Mullingar in the first round, our Senior camogie team headed for Mountrath on Monday October 17th to play Mountrath CS.

At the end of the first half, Banagher College led 3-8 to 2-7, but having played with the wind, should have amassed a better first half total. The Mountrath girls dominated the early stages of the second half and edged into a lead that they were never to relinquish, to win 3-15 to 4-11. Banagher have one remaining group game against Coláiste Mhuire Trim at home.

Senior Team: Molly McDermott, Amy Mannion, Ruth Kilkenny, Mollie Gohery, Emily Corcoran, Gráinne Kennedy, Ellen Larkin, Cáit Hickey, Caoimhe Darcy, Amy Sullivan (0-5, 0-4 frees), Taylor Mahon, Allie Butler, Fianait Dooley (2-2), Katie O'Connell (2-4), Aoife Byrne. Subs used: Kayla Earner for Gráinne Kennedy (inj.), Niamh Sheehy for Taylor Mahon and Jasmine Gohery for Mollie Gohery(inj.)



Senior Hurling

Banagher College Senior hurlers played their first league game of the year on Tuesday October 11th when they met St Benildus College Stillorgan in Portlaoise COE in the first round of the Leinster B Section 2 League.

Banagher did well to lead 2-7 to 0-8 at half time, the goals coming from Alex Flynn and Jack Slevin. A Luke Bowe point in the 63rd minute put Banagher ahead but Benildus had time to hit one more point, 2-15 to 0-21, which sent the game to extra time.

Benildus added two points to lead by two at half time in extra time. A Donnacha O'Meara goal put Banagher into a one point lead in the second half of extra time, but Benildus replied quickly to forge a three point lead. In one last attempt, a long distance free from Éanna Mulhare sent the game to penalties, 4-15 to 1-24.

Again, after five penalties each, the sides could not be separated and it went to sudden death with each side taking another seven penalties each, with Benildus edging the dramatic encounter by one penalty. Banagher will now revert to the Shield competition where they play Boyne Community School on Tuesday October 25th.

Banagher College Team: Éanna Mulhare (1-0, free), Conor Moylan, Korbin Dolan, Ronan Minnock, Jack Rosney, Ciarán Daly (0-2, 0-1 free), Daire Daly, Donnacha O'Meara (1-2), Luke Bowe (0-2), Rory Campbell, Mark Kilkenny (0-1), Paddy Mahon, Alex Flynn (1-1), Jack Slevin (1-0), Darragh Scully (0-6, 0-2 frees). Subs Used: Aaron Molloy (0-1), Ricky Fitzsimons, Eric Rigney and Rory Duffy.



Open Night

The Banagher College Coláiste na Sionna Open Night will take place on Thursday October 27th, beginning with The Principal’s Address at 7.30pm. All are welcome.