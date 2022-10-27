Cllr Clendennen welcomes repair works at Offaly playground

Cllr John Clendennen at Birr playground.
Councillor John Clendennen has welcomed significant repair works carried out at Birr Playground in recent weeks. The works were completed by Offaly County Council to ensure the safety of children using the facility.
The Fine Gael County Councillor also recognised the initiative taken by Council staff to ensure the works were completed as soon as possible, whilst achieving value for money.
“The funding of playgrounds has been a budgetary issue for the last number of years, but I firmly believe that playground facilities must be prioritised to ensure the highest standards of safety and equipment,” according to Cllr Clendennen.
“Playgrounds are a hugely enjoyable and developmental asset for children in the area, it’s important there is sufficient budget allocations on an annual basis,” concluded Cllr Clendennen.
Offaly County Council annual budget for 2023 will be approved by Councillors at the November meeting of the Council.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.