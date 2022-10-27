WEATHER IRELAND: Met Eireann issues Weather Warning with heavy rain on the way for large parts of Ireland

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Weather Warning with heavy rain on the way for large parts of Ireland.

Met Eireann has issued the warning for all counties in Leinster as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary and Waterford.

The warning comes into place at 11pm tonight and remains in place until 8am on Friday morning.

Met Eireann is warning that heavy rain during these hours in likely to cause flooding.

The Met Eireann weather forecast for tonight states that there will be widespread rain at first tonight, locally heavy with the chance of embedded thunderstorms and localised flooding. Rain will become confined to the north and east of the country later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in fresh and gusty southerly winds, veering southwesterly later and moderating.

According to the latest Met Eireann forecast, there will be a wet start in the north and east on Friday with heavy rain and the possibility of localised flooding. Drier and clearer weather in the south and west along with a few showers will extend to all areas during the morning. The remainder of the day will bring a mix of sunshine and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in mostly moderate southwest winds, fresher in the southwest and west.