Gardai investigating death of man in Midlands say he died as result of injuries sustained in 'violent assault'

Gardai investigating the death of a man in Midlands say he died as result of injuries sustained in a 'violent assault'

Gardaí in Mullingar are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of Stefan Nivelles Posschier, 65 years.

Shortly after 6pm on Tuesday, October 25, Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of a body of a male at a house in Rattin, near Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath.

The man, now known to be Stefan Nivelles Posschier, was violently assaulted and died as a result of his injuries.

A post-mortem examination was conducted yesterday, Wednesday, October 26, by State Pathologist Dr. Linda Mulligan at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. The results are not being released for operational reasons.

An incident room has been established at Mullingar Garda Station and the investigation is being carried out under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and continues to keep the family informed of the investigation.

Investigating Gardaí at Mullingar would like to speak to any person that met with or saw Stefan or interacted with him on social media on the days prior to the discovery of his body on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 25.

Investigating Gardaí can be contacted at the incident room in Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or through any Garda Station.

No arrests have been made at this time.

A Garda Spokesperson is not available at this time.