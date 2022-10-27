Search

27 Oct 2022

Black Bull Community Threshing festival present cheques to beneficiaries

Coolderry Central School was the main beneficiary of the funds raised during the Black Bull Community Threshing last August. A cheque for €32,000 was presented to the school principal Una Teehan.

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

THE presentation night for this year’s Community Threshing Festival at the Blackbull took place in the Market house Tavern Birr on Friday night October 7th.

The Threshing Fesitval chairman Ray Dempsey welcomed everyone present and gave a comprehensive report of the very successful threshing day held at the Blackbull on Sunday August 28th last. He thanked all those involved in making the day so enjoyable and successful for all volunteers and spectators. He stressed the importance of community involvement being the key to making this annual threshing festival an eagerly awaited event each August for all generations.

Coolderry Central School was the main beneficiary of this year's funds. Ray and the committee were delighted to present Coolderry Central School principal Una Teehan with a cheque for €32,000.

Two local charities also received cheques. Fr Kieran Blake presented a cheque to the local Meals on Wheels services and Rev. Janet White-Spunner presented a cheque to St Anne's Special Needs National School in Roscrea. Both recipients were grateful and thankful of the donations.

Coolderry school principal Una Teehan sincerely thanked the threshing committee, the board of management, the parents council, past pupils and all parents who willingly got involved in making the threshing a great community event. The funds raised will go towards enhancing ongoing school development projects now and into the future. Thanks to Brendan and staff for providing food and musical entertainment to add to the night.

