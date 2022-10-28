BREAKING NEWS: Three people arrested and drugs seized after gardai carry out series of searches in Offaly

Three people have been arrested after drugs were seized a during series of searches in Offaly on Thursday.

Gardaí in Tullamore seized over €4,000 worth of suspected drugs and arrested three persons following a day of action in the county on Thursday.

As part of an investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Midlands, a day of action was implemented by Gardaí from the Tullamore District Detective Unit, the District Drugs Unit and uniform Gardaí from Birr and Portlaoise Garda stations.

Over the course of the day, 13 residences were searched in Tullamore, Clara and Kilcormac. Various quantities of suspected cannabis herb and cocaine were seized with an approximate street value totalling over €4,000.

Three males, one aged in his late teens, and two aged in their 40s, were arrested during the course of the operation and detained in Birr Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

All three men have since been charged and are due to appear before Tullamore District Court at a later date.