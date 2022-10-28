MISSING PERSON: Gardai give update on teenager missing in Offaly
Gardai have given an update on a teenager missing from his home in Offaly.
Sixteen-year-old John Brooklyn O’Brien had been missing from his home in Birr since Tuesday.
Gardai have given an update this morning and say that the teenager has been found safe and well.
Gardai say they would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter.
