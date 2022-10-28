Get out and explore with Roscrea Trailblazers

On Thursday night last the Roscrea Trailblazers were back at The Glenafelly Loop near Kinnity in The Slieve Blooms. A fantastic night for walking with a clear, star filled sky to view as we made our way along this smashing looped walk.

As the nights have started to close in it’s back to using the head and hand torches. Well done to everyone that made the effort. This Thursday, October 27 we are back to a walk we have not done since last year - the Tempelmore Town Park Loop.

This is a 6 km easy, flat walk, and well suited for all levels. Time: 1.5 Hours. Meeting outside The Tempelmore Arms Hotel at 7pm. Please bring head/hand torch.

Our next Greenway walk will be the next section of he Barrow Way on Sunday, November 6. This is a 21k flat walk from McCartneys Lock Bridge to Milltown Bridge outside Athy.

If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on (086) 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group. You will be made very welcome.