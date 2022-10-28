Offaly hurler sent for trial on assault charge

Kilcormac-Killoughey hurler Cathal Kiely
AN Offaly hurler has been sent for trial accused of an assault in Kilcormac.
Cathal Kiely (21), St Cormac's Park, Kilcormac appeared at Tullamore District Court on Wednesday where a book of evidence was served in relation to the alleged offence.
Mr Kiely has been charged with assaulting Artur Rugkowski, causing him harm, at the Midland Bar, Kilcormac on March 19 last.
Sergeant James O'Sullivan said the DPP had directed the accused be sent forward for trial at the next sitting of Tullamore Circuit Court on December 6 on the single count in the book of evidence.
Sergeant O'Sullivan applied for Mr Kiely to be sent forward on bail conditions previously fixed.
Judge Andrew Cody made that order, sending the defendant on his own bail bond of €200.
An application for legal aid was made by the accused's solicitor, Donal Farrelly, who told the court his client was not working.
Judge Cody granted legal aid.
