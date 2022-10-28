Search

28 Oct 2022

BREAKING: Offaly winners in Tidy Towns competition announced

Geashill is Offaly's top Tidy Town again

A picture of Geashill, Offaly's tidiest town

Reporter:

Damian Moran

28 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

The Offaly winners in the Tidy Towns Competition have been announced today. 

Two Offaly towns were awarded Gold Medals with one Bronze, one Silver and one Endeavour Award. Two Offaly Towns also won National Awards.

Geashill was the winner in Offaly scoring 363 points followed by Clonbullogue on 354 with Tullamore third on 353 points. Geashill and Tullamore won Gold with Clonbullogue getting a Bronze Medal.

Birr had the fourth highest score and received a Silver Medal while Kilcormac received an Endeavour Award.

Ferbane Tidy Towns also won a National Climate Action Award winning a prize of €2,250 in the Village and Small Town Cateogry while Birr was the overall winner of the National RIAI Shopfront Award winning a prize of €2,000. 

Here are all the Offaly entrants and how they scored:

Category A

Shannonbridge - 311
Ballyboy - 291
Horseleap - 265

Category B
Geashill - 363 County First & Gold Medal
Clonbullogue - 354 County Second & Bronze Medal
Ballycumber - 338
Crinkill - 324
Daingean -  320
Rhode - 312
Moneygall - 307
Shinrone - 302
Pullough - 301
Belmont - 296
Killeigh - 273
Kilcormac - 214 Endeavour Award
Lusmagh - 204

Category C
Ferbane - 323
Banagher - 318

Category D
Birr - 351 Silver Medal

Category E
Edenderry - 314

Category F
Tullamore - 353 County Third & Gold Medal

News

