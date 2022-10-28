Mary's Meals walk through Roscrea and Birr from Thurles to Knock Shrine a great success

Elizabeth Gleeson, Eddie Franks, Margaret Ryan, Teresa Boyle, Bernie Cummins, Anne O’Halloran, Edel Farrelly, Sarah O’Halloran, Fr Eamonn Kelly, Breda Flannery, Brigid Matthews, Mary McEvoy Donnelly
The organisers of the recent Mary's Meals walk from Thurles to Knock Shrine and through Roscrea and Birr wish to thank everyone who so generously supported their cause.
Walkers set off from seven locations around Ireland last August to walk to Knock, Co. Mayo in an attempt to raise awareness for the global movement Mary’s Meals.
For the first time, a walk commenced in Thurles and was really well supported by locals in Clonakenny, Roscrea, Shinrone, Moneygall, Cloughjordan, Kinnitty and Birr.
The blue t-shirted walkers were greeted warmly as they passed through local towns and villages during our Summer heatwave. Thank you to all those who supported our Annual Walk – a total of €121,229 was raised throughout Ireland. This sum will feed 6,624 children in a place of education for an entire school year. Míle Buíochas!
For more information on Mary’s Meals or if you would like to get involved, please contact Angela Moore, Supporter Engagement Officer at 089-4339592 or email angela.moore@marysmeals.org
