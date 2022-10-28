'Warrior queen': Moving tributes to late Cervical Check campaigner Lynsey Bennett

Many moving tributes have been paid to Longford's Lynsey Bennett, the Cervical Check campaigner and brave mum of two who died last night.

RTÉ Midlands Correspondent Sinéad Hussey said she 'often watched Lynsey Bennett on Instagram and couldn’t get over how brave she was'. "Thinking of her two little girls, her family and her friends today. Life can be so unfair."

Saturdays singer and TV presenter Una Healy said she 'heartbroken beyond words' to learn of Lynsey's death.

"I am so grateful for all the special memories we made together. Always in my heart, forever in my soul. Life is so precious and you lived and loved it to the fullest. Rest in Peace my beautiful friend. My thoughts are with your family and friends especially your babies Zoë and Hailee."

Humans of Longford Facebook page curator Tiernan Dolan wrote, "Lynsey fought her illness illness with every fibre in her body - she was a genuine warrior queen of Longford, who was an inspiration to people all over Ireland and beyond."

CervicalCheck campaigner Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died of cervical cancer, said he 'was overwhelmed with emotions at the shock of learning of the passing of the beautiful person and mother that was #LynseyBennett. While her pain ends today it only begins for those who loved her most, my thoughts are especially with her 2 little girls'.

Frank Greaney tweeted, "Devastated to hear that Lynsey Bennett (34) has passed away. She, like so many other brave women, brought the horror of the CervicalCheck scandal home to us all. In the end, all she cared about was securing her daughters’ future. She should have been able to watch them grow."

The Attic House Longford remembered Lynsey as 'A daughter, a mum, a sister, a friend, a volunteer and above all a fighter! Lynsey you leave this world and especially our community of Longford with great sadness but with a legacy to be proud of after your short 34 years.'

"Lynsey joined our volunteering team in 2019 and offered her expertise to so many of our young women through her hair and make up tutorials."

I often watched Lynsey Bennett on Instagram and couldn’t get over how brave she was. Thinking of her two little girls, her family and her friends today. Life can be so unfair — Sinéad Hussey (@SineadHus) October 28, 2022

Overwhelmed with emotions at the shock of learning of the passing of the beautiful person and mother that was #LynseyBennett. While her pain ends today it only begins for those who loved her most, my thoughts are especially with her 2 little girls. #RIPLynsey pic.twitter.com/7aMLpWagE2 — (@Stephenteap) October 28, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Una Healy (@unahealy)

We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Lynsey Bennett - another life lost that should not have been. Our thoughts today are for her family and in particular for her daughters for whom she fought so proudly and to such effect. Her courage is her legacy. RIP #LynseyBennett — 221+ (@221plus) October 28, 2022

Devastating to hear about Lynsey Bennett. She fought that battle with such grace, despite the fact she was cruelly let down. What a legacy. RIP and thoughts with your girls — alana fearon (@lansy12) October 28, 2022

Devastated to hear that Lynsey Bennett (34) has passed away. She, like so many other brave women, brought the horror of the CervicalCheck scandal home to us all.

In the end, all she cared about was securing her daughters’ future. She should have been able to watch them grow pic.twitter.com/yZON4aD9Oc — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) October 28, 2022

Rest in Peace and Power @lynseybennett_

A Courageous #CervicalCheck Campaigner and #Longford Lady who fought for herself, her country and her girls. So sad.

Thinking of Zoe and Hailee — James Cawley Jnr. (@jcawleyjnr) October 28, 2022

Oh no. Lynsey Bennett has died. What a brave woman. May God have Mercy on her Soul. Thinking of her two wee kids. Devastating news. #cervicalcheck #RIP — Gary O Hanlon (@gazzachef) October 28, 2022

Was devastated to get the call last night that you had passed @lynseybennett_ I’ll still light my candle every morning for you. Thinking of Zoë, Hailee, Coote, Averyl, Kelley, Irene and extended family and many friends. You shone so brightly,now rest pic.twitter.com/JatZs7a234 — Niamh Boogley (@NIAMHBL) October 28, 2022

So sorry to hear of the passing of the wonderful #lynseybennett We have all been following her battle with cancer and hoping her treatment in Mexico or Germany would work miracles. Condolences to her little girls and all her family. May she rest in peace! https://t.co/FMVvXCjpN8 — Alice Charles (@alicecharles) October 28, 2022

I wrote this for Lynsey Bennett - a truly lovely and courageous woman.



Lynsey’s death, like many others, could have been prevented. Lynsey and so many others deserved the truth. Women deserve better.



May you Rest In Peace Lynsey https://t.co/gjpkFtt0D0 — nicky anderson (@nicky_andersonn) October 28, 2022

My heart is breaking thinking of @lynseybennett_ and her family ❤️‍ Her poor family and two girls and all of it preventable — Amy (@AmyNiRhian) October 28, 2022

Heartfelt condolonces to the family & friends of the wonderful @lynseybennett_ An incredibly brave and strong young woman, she fought for her kids, she fought for her life, let down by those who shouldn't have, but she inspired so many. A true brave warrior. Rest in Peace Lynsey — Shane Reid (@ReidShaneP) October 28, 2022

Rest in peace Lynsey Bennett. You and all the other brave women failed by the State deserved so much better https://t.co/tCjNSET7qt — Sarah Coleman (@sarahcoleman__) October 28, 2022

Extremely sad news - Lynsey Bennett, mum and cervical check campaigner has died at 34. I’ll never forget her words outside the High Court. So very tragic. — Dr Michelle McMahon (@DrMMcMahonEP) October 28, 2022