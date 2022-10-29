Imposing former bank in centre of town in Offaly is up for sale with large price tag

An iconic former bank building in Offaly is up for sale with a large price tag. Located on JKL Street in Edenderry, the former Bank Of Ireland building is on the market for €550,000.
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO TAKE A LOOK AROUND THE BUILDING
The former Bank of Ireland branch comprises a terraced, seven-bay, three-storey property built c.1890, with extensive road frontage onto JKL Street, situated in the town centre.
The building is of traditional construction and extends to approx. 3,832 sq ft across all three floors, with 2,075 sq ft on ground floor level.
