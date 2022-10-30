Lucky winner claims big jackpot in Offaly group's lotto draw
A LUCKY punter has won the €12,000 jackpot in an Offaly community group's lotto.
Enda Doolan picked the correct four numbers – 5, 8, 12 and 22 – to claim the top prize in Mucklagh Community Centre's lotto draw.
The draw took place in the centre on Tuesday night last.
Retired Tullamore parish priest Fr Sean Heaney matched three numbers and won €150.
Next week's jackpot is €2,000 with match three winners sharing €150.
The draw will take place in the centre on Tuesday night, November 1.
The community group would like to thank all those who supports the lotto as is the main source of income for the group.
The group's AGM also takes place on Tuesday night next in the centre at 8.30pm.
