Offaly athlete takes national marathon silver at Dublin City Marathon

Ann-Marie McGlynn, from Letterkenny AC, crosses the line to finish second in the women's national title at the 2022 Irish Life Dublin Marathon
Offaly's Ann-Marie McGlynn won national silver at the Dublin Marathon on Sunday.
Now living in Donegal and running for Letterkenny AC, Mucklagh native and former Tullamore Harriers athlete McGlynn (nee Larkin) was fourth overall and the second Irish finisher with the National Marathon Championships held concurrently.
McGlynn crossed the line in two hours, 33 minutes and 47 seconds
Marathon debutant Courtney McGuire from Clonmel AC won the national women’s title when finishing third overall in 2:32:52 while Gladys Ganiel of North Belfast Harriers took bronze in 2:42:17.
The women’s race was won by Nigist Muluneh, the Ethiopian finishing in 2:28:32 and her countrywoman Hawi Alemu Negeri crossing the line in 2.29.35.
This was the 41st running of the Irish Life Dublin Marathon and featured a record 25,000 competitors.
It was the first time since 2019 that the Dublin Marathon was held with the Covid-19 pandemic seeing its cancellation in 2020 and 2021.
