Former Offaly star on fire as her club claims eighth Derry Camogie title in a row

Former Offaly star on fire as he club claims eighth Derry Camogie title in a row
A former Offaly camogie star was on fire again as her club claimed and incredible eighth Derry Senior Camogie title in a row.
Tina Bradley was named player of the game as Slaughtneill overcame Swatragh by 3-12 to 2-6.
Tina, who played her club camogie with Naomh Brid in Offaly before moving to Derry, scored four points in the final.
Tina won back to back Junior All-Ireland and Intermediate All-Ireland titles with Offaly in 2009 and 2010.
With Slaughtneill, she has won three All-Ireland titles and will be aiming to add to that haul this year as Slaughtneill now head on to the provincial championship.
