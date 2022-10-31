Gardai make arrest after attempted robbery from delivery man in Midlands
Gardai have arrested and charged a man arising from an alleged attempted robbery in Portlaoise as well as other incidents in Portarlington.
The Division issued a statement after detaining the suspect.
"Portlaoise Gardaí are investigating an attempted robbery in Portlaoise last Thursday night, October 27 of a delivery driver.
"As a result of these investigations a male was arrested Friday evening, October 28. This male has been charged with attempted robbery, and two separate burglary offences in Portarlington.
"He will be making an appearance in Court," said the garda statement.
