Woman killed, two men and two children hospitalised following two car collision in Limerick

A WOMAN has lost her life and two men and two young children have been hospitalised following a road traffic collision in County Limerick on Bank Holiday Monday.

Gardaí at Newcastle West are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision near Rathkeale.

Shortly after 4:15pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving two cars on the N21, south of Rathkeale (at a location known locally as the Pike).

The driver of one of the cars, a woman in her 30s, was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick, where she has since been pronounced dead. The three passengers in her car, a man (30s) and two young children, were also taken to hospital. Their conditions are not thought to be life threatening.

The driver of the second car, a man in his 20s, was also taken to hospital. His injuries are not life threatening.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the N21 south of Rathkeale at the time of the collision are asked to provide it to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.