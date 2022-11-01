FOOD SAFETY ALET: Batches of popular chicken goujons recalled from shelves due to presence of illness-causing bacteria

Batches of chicken goujons are being removed from Irish shops due to the presence of salmonella.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Glenhaven Deli Style Premium Breaded Chicken Goujons (frozen, pack size 1kg) has been recalled because of the risk of illness from salmonella bacteria.
People infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between six and 72 hours. The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody.
Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.
Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission; the elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.
The implicated batches include 22273B (best before Dec 2023) and 22276B (best before Jan 2024).
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the affected batches.
