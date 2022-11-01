Man accused of being highly abusive to gardai in Offaly
A MAN who is accused of becoming abusive to gardai, is pleading not guilty to the offence, at a recent sitting of Tullamore District Court was told.
On May 20, 2022 at 10.30pm at The Trap, Main Street, Clara, John Dinnegan (27) of Abbeybrook Court, Kilbeggan, is alleged to have been highly intoxicated, unsteady on his feet and stumbling on the footpath.
He told gardai to “f..k off you c...s, and f..k you pigs2, the court heard.
Solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client will say he didn't say that.
Judge Andrew Cody put the case back to March 22, 2023.
