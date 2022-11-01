Search

01 Nov 2022

Offaly group raise money for eight-year old boy in Tipperary

Offaly group raise money for eight-year old boy in Tipperary

Eight-year old Èanna Ryan, who is battling leukaemia

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

01 Nov 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

A group in Offaly have started a fundraiser for a Tipperary eight-year-old Èanna Ryan, who is battling leukaemia.

Moovember, based in Daingean, Offaly, hopes to raise €3,000 for Èanna’s family. The group spends Novembers fundraising for the families of children with cancer.

Moovember Chairman, Paul Keating, said there are a lot of costs for families when a child becomes sick, and they would like to help.

“Life continues when a child gets sick, and that’s what people don’t see. Normal day-to-day things have to go on,” said Mr Keating.

Èanna lives with his Mom, Dad and four siblings and he was diagnosed in March 2021 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy. However, Èanna’s type of leukaemia is extremely aggressive and chemo-resistant.

A gene mutation means Èanna can not receive a bone marrow transplant, and a new drug in trial has also failed. Acute Myeloid Leukaemia is a blood cancer that affects white blood cells. Èanna has Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, also known as AML. 

According to the Irish Cancer Society, AML is a fast-growing cancer which usually is more common in those 65 years and older. Around 120 people are diagnosed with AML in Ireland every year.  

A Gofundme page which was setup to enable people to contribute says: “Èanna is a happy, strong, determined little boy who has recently returned to school with all his friends and classmates. Èanna and his family will continue to fight to try and find a cure for him, and so will we.

“Please help to raise funds for this amazing little boy and ask everyone you know to please join in the fight”.

During November, Moovember organises events to raise money for families of children with cancer for bills or for the child’s siblings. Mr. Keating said the group has been raising funds for the families of children with cancer for the past eight years, and the movement continues to grow.  

He said between the rising cost of living, driving back and forward from hospitals and looking after other children, families have a lot of expenses - that is where Moovember comes in.

“We find kids get well cared for in hospital, but families have to give up work, at least one parent will and siblings give up so much", said Mr Keating.

A five-person committee runs the group, including committee Secretary, Ruth Wyer who set up the Gofundme page.  

They raise money through events like walking groups, moustache fundraisers and cinema days, Gofundme pages and other activities.

They usually fundraise for local families but will extend their help to other counties if no local people need their help.

"You can donate to Èanna’s fundraiser on Gofundme - please support Èanna", the group said. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media