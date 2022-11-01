Search

Gala launch for book on iconic Offaly hurling family

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

01 Nov 2022 5:33 PM

A NEW book on one of Offaly's iconic and most revered hurling families is being launched this week.

Dooley: A Family Memoir will be launched in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore by Offaly GAA chairman Michael Duignan this Thursday, November 3 at 7.30pm.

The book tells the story of one of Offaly's most famous hurling dynasties, particularly their three All-Stars, forwards Joe, Johnny and Billy Dooley.

The trio were outstanding as Offaly won All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship titles in 1994 and 1998 while Joe was a key figure on the 1985 All-Ireland senior hurling champions. Johnny and Billy won All-Ireland minor hurling medals during Offaly's golden run in the second half of the 1980s and the trio were absolutely pivotal to the great successes in the 1990s.

It is written by Tullamore man Kevin O'Brien – a GAA journalist with the42.ie, O'Brien has been a Tullamore senior footballer for several years, winning Senior Football Championship medals in 2013 and 2021. It is published by Hero Books, which is owned by Meath football folk hero Liam Hayes.

The trio and their brothers Seamus and Kieran were also pivotal to Seir Kieran's great run of success in the 1980s and 1990s – they won the Senior Hurling Championship in 1988, 1995, 1996 and 1998.

The book promises to be a fascinating read and a great addition to the Offaly GAA library. It outlines their upbringing in Clareen and their development into All-Stars and some of the best hurlers in the land.

The book is mainly about Joe, Johnny and Billy Dooley but gives a great insight into their family life with contributions from their mother Betty and siblings Seamus, Mary, Kieran, Sandra, Patricia and Eilish.

All are welcome to attend Thursday's launch and the book will be available in local stores. The Dooley family are donating all royalties from sales of the book to that great Offaly Cancer support service, Dochas.

