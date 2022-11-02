Bronze medal for Roscrea Tidy Towns in 2022 national competition

Roscrea Tidy Towns has entered the National Tidy Towns Competition for more than forty years, and while judgements for many years were read, digested and worked on for the coming year, it wasn’t until 2013 that the group was rewarded with a medal.

The committee of 10 and volunteer force of 30 have “a unified approach to carrying out various tasks”, the adjudicators said in this year's report.

“You have a very good relationship with the local authority, other agencies such as the North Tipperary Development Company and host of local organisations and clubs”, Roscrea's reportcard said, which also acknowledged the Roscrea group's involvement with local schools is strong.

Roscrea Tidy Town's main project this tear was the Secret Garden, which was visited by the adjudicator who remarked “it is a credit to the people that brought this project to fruition”.

“35 years entering the competition is some achievement and a testament to committees over the years”, the adjudicator said..

Since 2013 the Roscrea group has been delighted to receive a medal in every year up to the present – with the exception of 2014 and 2020 when the competition was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

They were especially delighted in 2017 when they were rewarded with a silver medal.

This year, following the joyous receipt of their invitation, on Friday last four members of Roscrea Tidy Towns travelled to the RDS to see how their efforts were judged - with many at home watching the event on the SuperValu Facebook page.

Mary Spillane, Susan Price, Claire Loughnane and Mary Conroy travelled to the RDS to represent Roscrea at this year's results event.

882 entries had been submitted to the competition and they were delighted when it was announced that Roscrea had been awarded a bronze medal - which makes eight medals since 2013.

Roscrea's mark of 336 represented a nine-point increase over last year. The category Tidiness and Litter Control gained four of the marks. “This was most gratifying as we had concentrated so much effort on this area of the competition”, the Roscrea group said..

“The adjudication we received was most positive, with many compliments on the work we had done and the effort made by some premises to enhance their businesses”, they said.

“There were criticisms too. Badly maintained or derelict buildings were also mentioned in the report”, they added.

Roscrea Tidy Towns would like to congratulate all who entered the competition, but especially those from Tipperary, many of whom have been rewarded with medals. We also applaud our neighbours Birr on the retention of their silver medal and their award for their Shop Fronts.