Two men hospitalised in Tullamore following Sunday afternoon assault in the Midlands

Gardaí in Laois have launched an investigation into the a serious assault on two young men which occurred in a large Portlaoise estate over the Halloween weekend.

The men, who are local to Portlaoise, had to be taken by ambulance to hospital with their injuries after they were attacked by a group of up to three people around lunchtime Sunday.

Gardaí believe a group of assailants had arrived by a black car to the scene of the incident in the Kilminchy housing estate on the Dublin Road.

The attack occurred on the green near the basketball courts, on Sunday afternoon, October 30.

Both of the victims have received hospital treatment in Tullamore for their injuires. The Gardaí are asking for help from the public.

They ask for information from anyone who noticed a black car in the area, from 1pm onwards on the afternoon.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.