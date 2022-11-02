Long diversion will be in place as major bridge in Offaly to close on Thursday for road works

Long diversion will be in place as major bridge in Offaly to close this week for road works
A major bridge across the Shannon in Offaly will close this week for road works.
The River Shannon Bridge in Shannonbridge will be closed on Thursday, November 3 and the and the R357 will be closed between Ballinasloe and Cloghan, except for local access.
Traffic will be diverted from Cloghan to Athlone to cross the Shannon before being diverted back towards Ballinasloe adding an extra 32 kilometres to the journey.
Offaly County Council says the dates are subject to weather conditions being suitable for road works to be carried out.
The local authority says it regrets any inconvenience caused to road users.
