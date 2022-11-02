BIG PICTURES GALLERY: Colourful cast of characters at spooky Halloween Fancy Dress in Tullamore

There was a great cast of characters at a Halloween Fancy Dress Party in Maunsells in Tullamore in aid of Dochas.
CLICK ON NEXT OR THE ARROWS ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES
Teresa Hayden, Siobhan McGlinchy and Louise Hayden supported the Halloween Fancy Dress in Maunsells Bar in Aid of DOCHAS. Ger Rogers Photo.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.