Big fines for motorists caught speeding at over 150kph on motorway near Offaly

Caught speeding on M6 motorway
TWO drivers caught speeding at over 150kph on the motorway near Kilbeggan were fined €400 each at Tullamore District Court.
Ian Martin Fleming (20), Summerville, Moylough, Ballinasloe, who the court heard was now out of the country, was fined in his absence after Judge Andrew Cody was told by Garda Marius Stones that he had been driving at 154kph in a 120kph zone at Ardan, Westmeath on October 22 last year.
The second driver, Mircea Stelian Ivancenco (47), Ticknock Park, Sandyford, Dublin 18, appeared in court and pleaded guilty.
He had been detected by Garda John Paul Dunning driving at 153kph on the M6 at Ardan on January 15 last.
Sergeant James O'Sullivan Mr Ivancenco's vehicle was a Volkswagen Golf and he had no previous convictions.
Mr Ivancenco, who told the court he worked as a chef, said he was “sorry” when Judge Cody said he had been driving at a “pretty high speed”.
