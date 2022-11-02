Member of public plays key role as man and woman arrested after goods stolen from shop in Tullamore
A member of public played a key role as a man and woman were arrested after goods stolen from a shop in Tullamore over the weekend.
Over the weekend, Tullamore Gardai were called to a theft at a store in the Cloncollig Retail Park.
With the assistance of a member of the public, a vehicle was identified and was later stopped by Gardai.
The items in the photo below were found and suspected to be stolen.
A male and female were arrested and later charged.
The goods which were valued at near €1,000 were returned to other stores in the Cloncollig Retail Park.
