PROPERTY WATCH: DIYers delight! Three-bed house going under the hammer with incredibly low asking price

CLICK NEXT OR ARROWS ABOVE TO LOOK AROUND AND READ MORE BELOW
A 3-bed detached house in Waterford is up for sale by auction with an incredible starting price of €55,000.
The property - for sale by Radley Auctioneers via the iamsold Bidding Platform - was built in late 1880 and is situated approximately 9km from Dungarvan and Cappoquin.
It features a word-burning stove, teak windows and doors, as well as a number of outbuildings.
Click 'Next' in the gallery to see inside!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.