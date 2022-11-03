New Local Link bus route connects Offaly and Laois towns
With a peak time service for commuters to Birr, the new Route 823 Laois/ Offaly Local Link bus route will provide stronger links to national bus and rail networks in Birr, Mountmellick and Portlaoise.
It will also provide early and late services to Portlaoise for communities connecting to Dublin and elsewhere.
This new route is part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan which is a major national public transport initiative developed and funded by the National Transport Authority, with the aim of increasing connectivity, particularly for people living outside our major cities and towns.
TFI Local Link Laois Offaly Manager, Frances Byrne said: “The timetable for the new Route 823 service is structured to meet other transport links such as Irish Rail and private operators, along with some of our own TFI Local Link Laois Offaly services and provide greater access for the local communities in the rural areas.
“This new route, along with many other planned new and enhanced routes around the country, represent the significant investment in rural transport specifically and in public transport generally by the state”.
