Search

03 Nov 2022

First awards ceremony at Offaly LOETB centre

First awards ceremony at Offaly LOETB centre

LOETB Adult Literacy, Cookery, Computer, Gardening and English for Speakers of other Languages, students, pictured with Ann Shields, Adult Literacy Organiser.

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Nov 2022 1:33 PM

LOETB Birr welcomed over 80 students to their first awards night in the centre on Thursday October 27th. 

The Awards Ceremony welcomed a full house of students, their family and friends. The event was held in the Further Education and Training Centre which opened in Townsend Street in 2021.

The Centre Manager, Eileen Kenna Quinn, congratulated everyone on their achievements, she said nearly 500 people attended courses in the centre in the academic year 2021/22. Eileen thanked the staff in the centre for their dedication, hard work and support for the students, she also said a big thank you to John McFadden and his students for organising the wonderful event.

Eileen said she loves the fact that the centre is a Further Education and Training centre that all age groups feel happy to attend to upskill, retrain or attend a hobby course.

Anne Marie Keane, Further Education and Training Manager for Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB), joined them to present the students with their QQI Certificates. Anne Marie was very complimentary about the centre and the amount of work being done there.

The Awards Ceremony, where students from Art & Design, Business, Computers, Cookery, ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages), Craft, Horticulture and Retail, to name just a few, received their awards, was managed by their Event Production & Tourism students as part of their course.

Ciara Bracken, who received her Certificate in Childcare and Healthcare, said “From the course I am now working in Bluebird Care, have expanded my qualifications and CV, none of that would have been possible without coming to the LOETB Birr.” She added “I am now going on to do the SNA course in January and hoping to get into a school to do SNA”.

In fact Jasmin Daly who told Ciara Bracken about the course, mirrored a similar experience as she is pursuing the SNA course in January, Jasmin said “Come September I hope to do the Level 5 Early Learning and Care Certificate, so I can get a good job in a Childcare setting”.

Michael Maher, who studied both Horticulture Level 4 and Level 5 said “I started a full time job the day after I finished the course, over the grounds in the Horse & Jockey Hotel”. He added “when I started the course I had zero computer skills, within two years I received distinctions in subjects such as Word Processing and Communications”.

Those qualifications stood Michael well as during May he gave six talks in Libraries during the Bealtaine Festival. Speaking fondly about his time in LOETB Birr Michael added “Sean Berril (LOETB Birr FE Tutor) was fantastic and the staff are very down to earth and accommodating.” As the practical aspect of the course is partially delivered in Birr Castle Demesne Michael emphasised his appreciation to Shane Hollywood, and Lord and Lady Rosse. Michael intends to return to education at some point in the future “It has given me a lust for education and I couldn’t speak highly enough of the course”.

Other students involved in the Awards Ceremony included Esther Spain, who along with Garrett Kelly and Luke Guinan managed the event said “It's hard to believe we only started the Event Production and Tourism course six weeks ago. And now in that time we have learned how to write an event plan which explores all the fine and sometimes unseen details from health and safety through to the importance of signage. Luke, Garrett and myself are really looking forward to organising our next event in November already.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media