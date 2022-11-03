Solar bins arrive in Roscrea

One of the new solar bins on Market Square in Roscrea
Four new solar powered waste bins were installed in Roscrea and Thurles this week - a welcome step towards sustainability and keeping the street free of litter.
The increased capacity of the new street bins will reduce waste collections, which means less time, resources and materials will be spent on bin collections according to Tipperary County Council.
The bin sends an alert when full, so collection resources can be directed towards bins requiring service rather than collecting all bins on a route irrespective of the volume of waste in the bin.
