What is that? Very strange looking vehicle spotted on the M7 motorway

You never know what you might see on the roads around Ireland these days.

This photo above was sent in by an eagle-eyed passenger shows an unusual van which was driving on the M7 in Kildare in recent days.

The vehicle appears to have an adaptation on its roof.

We have no idea what the device on the van is for. The best guess we can come up with is that there are cameras or other equipment mounted on the roof, perhaps for surveying.

Or maybe, just maybe it's a small UFO that landed on the roof?

This flatbed truck towing an out of the ordinary cargo was also seen on the motorway. Maybe this is the rocket for the UFO on top of the van? You never know.

This comes after a very strange vehicle was stopped on the road in Offaly last week by gardai.

If you spot anything strange on the roads, send us your pictures to news@offalyexpress.ie