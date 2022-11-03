Hurricane Martin projected to change course towards Ireland

PICTURE: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Hurricane Martin is projected to track towards Ireland in the coming days and its remnants could lead to further wet and gusty conditions this weekend.
A chart shared by Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly shows the probable path of the storm trailing just above Ireland at around 2pm on Sunday.
Although not expected to make landfall, the path of the storm could play a huge role in our weather over the weekend.
“Hurricane #Martin in the Atlantic is forecast to head Northeast towards Greenland and weaken but then turn East with the remnants possible passing close to the North of Ireland on Sunday," he told followers
He added that 'no serious impacts are expected but sadly more rain at the weekend'.
