Foroige Club has lots of activities planned for the year ahead

Group from Rath Eglish Foroige on a visit to Tayto Park in August.
RATH Eglish Foroige Club is delighted to welcome new and returning members and leaders.
It has been a busy summer with regular community clean ups of the village and cemetery. Members enjoyed day trips to Aqua splash in Dromineer and Tayto Park.
As part of CodeWeekEU, we held an introduction to coding on Friday October 14th. There were a variety of topics covered including AI and Sphero robotics. Congratulations to the Girls Code! team who won the Computational Thinking competition and to Máirtin Ryan, Aaron Quegan and Laura Foley, winners of the Sphero competition.
With lots of activities and events planned, it looks like it will be another jam packed year!
