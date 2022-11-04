IN PICTURES: Over 80 students attend first awards ceremony at new LOETB centre in Offaly

LOETB Birr welcomed over 80 students to their first awards night in the centre on Thursday October 27. The Awards Ceremony welcomed a full house of students, their family and friends. The event was held in the Further Education and Training Centre which opened in Townsend Street in 2021.
LOETB Adult Literacy, Cookery, Computer, Gardening and English for Speakers of other Languages, students, pictured with Ann Shields, Adult Literacy Organiser after they were presented with their certificates at the LOETB Birr awards ceremony.
