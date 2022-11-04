No affordable housing application received from Offaly

MINISTER for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, has claimed that his Department has yet to receive a funding application to support affordable housing delivery from either Laois or Offaly local authorities.

Such applications can be made under the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) subsidy to support affordable housing purchase in schemes located in large or key towns per National Planning Framework objectives and to ensure that provision is aligned with where need is concentrated.

The Minister provided the information in response to Independent TD for Laois-Offaly, Carol Nolan, who requested the Minister to provide details of the measures that he is taking to provide affordable housing in counties Offaly and Laois.

In response Minister O’Brien informed Deputy Nolan that 18 local authorities, including Laois, which has “a strong and identified affordable housing need” were asked to include planned affordable housing delivery in their Action Plans.

The Minister went on to note that it is possible for local authorities, including Offaly County Council, to undertake what he has termed Housing Need and Demand Assessment (HNDA) analysis to determine whether a need for affordable housing schemes is evident in specific towns/areas.

However, as of yet, the Minister says his Department has yet to receive an AHF funding application to support affordable housing delivery from Laois or Offaly.

“I am engaging with both local authorities on this matter in order to seek further clarity around the Minister’s response,” said Deputy Nolan.

“I know that the housing staff in both areas are working under enormous pressure given the massive level of demand and the ongoing and serious challenges that are presenting in terms of available rental or HAP property.

“I will be seeking clarity specifically on why the local authorities have not applied for Affordable Housing Fund subsidy to date; if they intend on doing so and when we can see results from that.

“It is absolutely critical that all available supports are utilised when it comes to increasing the levels of affordable housing within both Offaly and Laois,” concluded Deputy Nolan.