04 Nov 2022

Woman's jail term for Offaly drugs offence is suspended

Tullamore District Court

Suspended sentence imposed at Tullamore District Court

A THREE-month suspended sentence was imposed on a woman who had €3,280 worth of cannabis at her address in Birr.

Tullamore District Court heard that Jessica Lawlor (34) admitted to having 164 grams of the drugs for sale at Camcor Park when gardai searched a residence on February 16 last.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan said Ms Lawlor already had 16 convictions, none for drugs and mostly for theft, but had received the Probation Act for drugs possession on a previous occasion.

Judge Andrew Cody said the amount of drugs before him was “significant”.

Defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client was a mother who now lived in a hostel in Dublin and had been a heroin user for a long time.

Now her life seemed to have turned around and she was in better health and looking much better because she was on methadone.

Mr Farrelly added that Ms Lawlor had been homeless most of the time when she had been committing offences.

Judge Cody suspended the three-month sentence for two years on the woman's own bond of €100.

