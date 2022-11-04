Met Éireann warns of floods with another week of rain ahead
Met Eireann is warning of possible floods across Ireland with another week of rain forecast this weekend and into next week.
Met Éireann has issued a week-long weather advisory alert for Ireland warning that rainfall is forecast for this weekend and all of next week with localised flooding expected due to waterlogged soils and high river levels.
The alert was published today (November 4) and is valid from now until Friday November 11 at 11pm.
There's more wind and rain on the way for the weekend according to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland.
According to the latest Met Eireann forecast, the weather will remain unsettled with further spells of rain and showers. Breezy or blustery at times too.
