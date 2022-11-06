Search

06 Nov 2022

PICTURE SPECIAL: Great turnout for incredible Trick or Treat on the Street in Birr

Reporter:

PHOTOS: P Barber

06 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

There were big frights and great sights at the Trick or Treat on the Street in Birr on Saturday organised by Offaly County Council and Up Close and Personal Promotions.

