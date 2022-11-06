Search

06 Nov 2022

Seir Kieran GAA Club open new gym

Seir Kieran GAA Club open new gym

Joseph Bergin, Ger Connors, Michael Duignan, Paddy Connors, Colm Makim, Alan Dooley and Billy Connors  pictured at the official opening of Seir Kieran's new club gym.

A large crowd gathered last Sat evening to celebrate the official opening of the Seir Kieran GAA club gym.

After welcoming the crowd, club chairman TJ Dooley thanked everyone who had helped with the gym from fundraising, to concept design, construction and fit out. He praised the generosity of people inside and outside the parish who had donated to the initial fundraiser, a scrap collection. He praised the vision of the people who created the design and costings.  He also commended the volunteers who gathered every Saturday without fail to donate their labour and expertise during construction.

Mr Dooley thanked all those who had made donations to the project and those that helped out with the fit out. He also thanked the committee at the time for their support of this project. He spoke of the wonderful community spirit there is in the parish which was a vital ingredient in the success of this development.  The gym has been a terrific success and has been used by teams and individuals and is also used to host a number of different fitness classes.  

Offaly GAA Chairman Michael Duignan spoke of his admiration for the new gym although he joked that he was thankful that some of the Seir Kieran lads he had hurled against hadn’t access to a gym during their playing days as they were  already strong enough! Strength and conditioning is a vital part of the modern game and he agreed with TJ that a club gym is an essential part of the preparation of teams but that it was also a wonderful facility for the parish. He then proceeded to cut the ribbon and declare the new gym officially open.  

