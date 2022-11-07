WEATHER WARNINGS: Damaging gusts and localised flooding forecast as Met Eireann extends Weather Warnings to more counties

WEATHER WARNINGS: Met Eireann extends Wind Warning to more counties with heavy rain also on the way. PIC WX Charts
Met Eireann has extended a Wind Warning issued on Sunday to more counties with heavy rain also on the way.
A Status Yellow Met Eireann Wind Warning now covers Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.
It is valid from 11.10am on Monday and remains in place until 9pm tonight. It warns that a spell of very strong and gusty southerly winds will track eastwards on Monday afternoon and evening with damaging gusts of up to 110 km/h possible.
A separate Status Yellow Rain Warning is also in place for Kerry and Galway up to 9pm this evening. This warns that spells of heavy rain at times today may lead to localised flooding. Highest rainfall amounts will be in mountainous areas.
A weather advisory for all of Ireland also remains in place for this week.
Met Eireann is warning that further spells of rain and showers will cause localised flooding due to waterlogged soils and high river levels.
