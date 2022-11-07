International recognition for Tullamore rugby youths

What a year it has been for Darragh Brennan and Paidi Farrell with the Tullamore duo capping it off with international recognition on the Ireland U-18s club side.

Kilclonfert man Brennan and Mountlucas's Farrell were capped for Leinster in this year's Interpros. They excelled with Darragh showing his natural skills as a leader and captaining the side to Paidi utilising his flair and ability to know where the try line was and becoming the top try scorer for the entire tournament.

The culmination of their hard work came at the weekend as they were both selected to start for Ireland U18 club side as they took on an Italian U18’s squad on Saturday in Rome.

Both did not disappoint with Darragh putting in a massive shift. Dominating at the scrum, he tirelessly worked at the breakdown to ensure Ireland had clean ball to launch their attack from.

Thirst and hard work aided Paidi Farrell who scored twice. The first half try saw young Farrell gather the ball from a cross field kick on the half way line before beating two defenders as he crossed the line.

With his second try, Paidi used his speed and guild to beat a number of defenders before crossing the white wash.

The future is bright for both Darragh and Paidi and Tullamore Rugby Club are very proud of them.