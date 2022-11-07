Search

07 Nov 2022

International recognition for Tullamore rugby youths

International recognition for Tullamore rugby youths

Darragh Brennan and Paidi Farrell.

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Nov 2022 1:33 PM

What a year it has been for Darragh Brennan and Paidi Farrell with the Tullamore duo capping it off with international recognition on the Ireland U-18s club side.

Kilclonfert man Brennan and Mountlucas's Farrell were capped for Leinster in this year's Interpros. They excelled with Darragh showing his natural skills as a leader and captaining the side to Paidi utilising his flair and ability to know where the try line was and becoming the top try scorer for the entire tournament.

The culmination of their hard work came at the weekend as they were both selected to start for Ireland U18 club side as they took on an Italian U18’s squad on Saturday in Rome.

Both did not disappoint with Darragh putting in a massive shift. Dominating at the scrum, he tirelessly worked at the breakdown to ensure Ireland had clean ball to launch their attack from.

Thirst and hard work aided Paidi Farrell who scored twice. The first half try saw young Farrell gather the ball from a cross field kick on the half way line before beating two defenders as he crossed the line.

With his second try, Paidi used his speed and guild to beat a number of defenders before crossing the white wash.

The future is bright for both Darragh and Paidi and Tullamore Rugby Club are very proud of them.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media